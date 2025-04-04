Google Removes Bitcoin Developer Mailing List For 'Policy Violations:' Jack Dorsey Calls Out Sundar Pichai For Censorship

Earlier this week, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google removed the mailing list for the Bitcoin BTC/USD developer group Bitcoindev, citing “policy violations,” prompting Jack Dorsey to call out the company’s approach.

What Happened: Bitcoin developer Ruben Somsen took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that Google had “permanently removed” the mailing list for Bitcoindev, the developers’ group behind Bitcoin, for alleged “illegal content” or “policy violations.”

Somsen expressed confusion, stating that no inappropriate content had been posted, and questioned why Google considered open-source Bitcoin development “unwanted.”

He also suggested that the community may need to move away from Google services altogether.

Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter and current founder of Block Inc. XYZ, retweeted Somsen's post and tagged Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google has now resolved the issue and restored the mailing list.

Bitcoindev mailing list is back online!



Thanks to everyone who helped to escalate this👍 https://t.co/tO8QYp0vFb — Ruben Somsen (@SomsenRuben) April 3, 2025

Why It Matters: The removal of the Bitcoin developer mailing list underscores ongoing tensions between the crypto community and Big Tech, particularly concerning the regulation and control of decentralized technologies.

Dorsey, who has long supported Bitcoin and even predicted that the cryptocurrency’s market value would surpass $20 trillion by 2030, has been outspoken about the need for real-world use cases beyond Bitcoin's store of value.

Price Action: Bitcoin's trading volume has dropped by 32.76%, totaling $35.92 billion at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

