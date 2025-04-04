Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Levi Strauss Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, April 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. Levi Strauss projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.54 billion, compared to $1.56 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 29, Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.840 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.728 billion.

Levi Strauss shares tumbled 13.7% to close at $14.44 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $20 to $17 on Jan. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $19 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $21 to $19 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

