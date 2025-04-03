RPM Snaps Up The Pink Stuff Maker To Supercharge Global Cleaning Game

RPM International Inc. RPM announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.K.-based Star Brands Group, the maker of The Pink Stuff, for its Rust-Oleum subsidiary. Financial terms not disclosed.

The Pink Stuff, best known for its standout cleaning paste, has rapidly emerged as a notable household cleaner in the U.S. and beyond. It targets a combined U.S.-Europe market valued at approximately $12 billion, with steady growth projected.

The acquisition will expand RPM’s Consumer Group by adding a fast-growing, globally recognized cleaning brand known for high-performance products and bold, innovative marketing.

This deal further strengthens Rust-Oleum’s cleaners portfolio, which has grown through strategic acquisitions and product innovations. With estimated 2024 sales of around £150 million, The Pink Stuff enhances RPM’s presence across key channels, including retail and e-commerce. The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 or early in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with Star Brands’ leadership team remaining in place to drive continued growth in partnership with Rust-Oleum.

“This acquisition aligns with Rust-Oleum’s vision to drive growth through leading consumer brands known for providing effective solutions in attractive end markets,” said RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan. “The Pink Stuff will strengthen our presence and scale in multiple sales channels, and, thanks to improvements we have made through our MAP 2025 program, we are well-positioned to support the brand’s growth globally.”

As of November 30, 2024, RPM held cash and cash equivalents of $268.68 million.

Price Action: RPM shares closed 0.97% higher at $117.58 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.