Macy's Stock Moves Higher Following Leadership Changes

Macy’s Inc M shares are trading higher. The company on Tuesday announced leadership changes.

What Happened: Macy’s announced a shakeup of its executive leadership team to further advance the company’s “Bold New Chapter” strategy designed to return the company to long-term profitable growth.

Adrian Mitchell will be stepping down from his roles as CFO and COO. He will continue with the company through June 21 to ensure a smooth transition period.

Thomas Edwards will become CFO and COO of Macy’s, effective June 22. Barbie Cameron, Macy’s chief stores officer, will report directly to CEO Tony Spring, effective June 22. Maly Bernstein, CEO of Bluemercury, will report to CEO of Bloomingdale’s Olivier Bron, effective May 1.

“With these changes, we complete a purposeful evolution of the Macy’s, Inc. leadership team and I am confident that we have the right talent to support the return of Macy’s, Inc. to enterprise growth,” Spring said.

In connection with the announcement, Macy’s reiterated its guidance for the first quarter. Earlier this month, Macy’s guided for full-year 2025 revenue of $21 billion to $21.4 billion versus estimates of $21.81 billion. The company also guided for full-year adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.25 per share versus estimates of $2.31 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

M Price Action: Macy’s shares were up 2.19% at $12.84 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Macy’s.