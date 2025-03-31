Dow Gains Over 100 Points; NewGenIvf Group Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.30% to 41,710.68 while the NASDAQ fell 1.29% to 17,099.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 5,557.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index for Texas manufacturing fell 8 points to a reading of -16.3 in March, declining to its weakest level since July 2024.

Equities Trading UP



Southern States Bancshares, Inc. SSBK shares shot up 10% to $35.70 after FB Financial announced it will acquire the company in a $381 million merger deal.

shares shot up 10% to $35.70 after FB Financial announced it will acquire the company in a $381 million merger deal. Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT got a boost, surging 83% to $100.08 after the company announced it met its primary endpoint for its Phase 3 ROSELLA trial of Relacorilant.

got a boost, surging 83% to $100.08 after the company announced it met its primary endpoint for its Phase 3 ROSELLA trial of Relacorilant. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP shares were also up, gaining 17% to $122.49 after the company announced it will be acquired by Rocket Companies in a $9.4 billion all-stock deal.

Equities Trading DOWN

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA shares dropped 25% to $1.44.

shares dropped 25% to $1.44. Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX were down 51% to $34.26 after the company provided updates on the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

were down 51% to $34.26 after the company provided updates on the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF was down, falling 33% to $0.6299 after the company announced it has terminated its proposed reverse merger with European Wellness.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $71.14 while gold traded up 1.2% at $3,152.30.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $34.67 on Monday, while copper fell 1.9% to $5.0340.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 1.45%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 1.29% and France's CAC 40 declined 1.51%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.17%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.82%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 4.05%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.46% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.31%.

Economics

The Chicago PMI climbed to 47.6 in March from 45.5 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 45.2.

