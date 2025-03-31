Gene Therapy-Focused Bluebird Bio Receives Rival Takeover Offer, Stock Jumps

Bluebird Bio, Inc. BLUE received an unsolicited, non-binding written proposal from Ayrmid Ltd. on Friday.

Ayrmid has proposed to acquire Bluebird for an upfront cash payment of $4.50 per share and a one-time contingent value right of $6.84 per share payable upon achieving a net sales milestone.

In February 2025, Bluebird entered into a definitive agreement with Carlyle and SK Capital Partners to be acquired and taken private for $3.00 per share in cash and a one-time contingent value right of $6.84 per share payable upon achievement of a net sales milestone.

Bluebird previously engaged in discussions with Ayrmid as part of its comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

Ayrmid did not submit any proposal to Bluebird during that process.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Bluebird Board of Directors is reviewing the Ayrmid Proposal in consultation with its legal and financial advisors.

In November 2024, the FDA raised concerns about life-threatening hematologic malignancies in patients treated with Bluebird Bio’s Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel), a gene therapy for early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

The agency has received reports of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia linked to Skysona, with cases emerging 14 to 92 months post-treatment during clinical trials.

Price Action: BLUE stock is up 7.84% at $4.40 at the last check Monday.

