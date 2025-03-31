Trump Media To Begin Trading On NYSE Texas With DJT Ticker Amid Stock Slump

Zinger Key Points
- Trump Media's DJT stock to begin trading on NYSE Texas while keeping its NASDAQ listing and ticker symbol.
- DJT stock down nearly 4% Monday as Trump Media expands into financial services and lists warrants on NYSE Texas.
On Monday, Truth Social and Truth.Fi parent Trump Media and Technology Group Corp DJT announced it will become the first new stock to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Texas. The stock is trading lower on Monday.
While continuing its primary listing on the NASDAQ, DJT will also trade with the same “DJT” ticker symbol on NYSE Texas, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (“ICE”).
Also Read: Trump’s Net Worth Plummets By Nearly $300M As DJT Stock Drops To Its Lowest Since October
The company will list the warrants on NYSE Texas under the ticker symbol DJTWW.
Trump Media CEO and chairman Devin Nunes noted that the company’s initial listing for NYSE Texas will be a great fit as it diversifies into financial services and other realms. Texas provides a fantastic climate for business and entrepreneurship, he added.
Nunes expects the new offering to allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas.
Trump Media stock plunged over 59% in the last 12 months. The company, co-founded and majority-owned by President Donald Trump, has shed 42% of its value year-to-date since the presidential inauguration on January 21.
The decline has coincided with a broader stock market selloff, involving blue-chip averages like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (down 2% year-to-date) and the S&P 500 (down 5% year-to-date) since Trump’s White House return.
In March, Trump Media inked a deal to partner with Crypto.com to launch a series of ETFs through the Truth.Fi brand. Trump Media had announced an expansion into financial services, including the launch of Truth.Fi.
Price Action: DJT stock is down 3.88% at $19.05 premarket at last check Monday.
