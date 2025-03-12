Trump's Net Worth Plummets By Nearly $300M As DJT Stock Drops To Its Lowest Since October

President Donald Trump‘s net worth has seen a significant drop of nearly $300 million. This financial hit is largely attributed to a sharp decline in the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT.

What Happened: The shares of Trump Media & Technology Group plummeted to their lowest level since October. This has resulted in a decrease in Trump’s net worth, which now stands at $4.6 billion, reported Forbes on Tuesday. This decline is part of a larger trend following a $2.4 billion decrease since mid-January, a period that marked a surge in Trump’s net worth due to a rally in Trump Media shares.

The stock of Trump Media closed down 11.4% at $19.92 per share on Monday as per Benzinga Pro, the lowest trading price in five months. The shares have now lost over 40% in 2025, after opening the year at $34.02. From Trump’s Inauguration Day on Jan 20, the stock plunged 50%.

Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, became publicly traded nearly a year ago through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

This decline in Trump Media shares coincides with a broader stock market selloff, that followed Trump’s recent comments in a Fox News interview, where he did not dismiss the possibility of a recession in 2025 and stated, “You can’t really watch the stock market.” He also stated that the economy faces a period of ‘transition’.

Why It Matters: The decline in Trump Media’s stock on Monday is not an isolated event. From late February, the stock has been in a free fall, trading at a staggering 70% discount from its 52-week high of $79.38, reached on March 26, 2024.

In February, Trump Media reported a loss of $400 million for the full year in 2024, while it clocked in $3.6 million in revenue.

Furthermore, growing concerns over macroeconomic items like tariffs have been highlighted by several analysts and experts. As a result, investors are becoming increasingly cautious with fears of a potential recession growing.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recognized that 2025 will be marked by uncertainty, citing inflation, market volatility, and evolving global trade policies. Despite anticipated volatility, Fink views market downturns as investment opportunities. "For long-term investors, if there’s a big dip, good. Good time to buy," he stated.

Image via Shutterstock

