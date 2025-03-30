Peter Brandt Now Foresees A 50% XRP Crash After Earlier Bullish Predictions: 'Your Favorite Beanie Baby/Pet Rock....'

Renowned trader Peter Brandt predicted a potential 50% drop in the value of XRP XRP/USD on Saturday, marking a significant shift from his previous bullish predictions.
What Happened: Brandt, a seasoned chartist with nearly 50 years of experience, compared the cryptocurrency to a “Beanie Baby” and a “Pet Rock,” suggesting that it had little worth and that its market was based on speculation.
Pet Rocks and Beanie Babies were a set of convertible toys that emerged as a major fad during the late 70s and the 90s, respectively. Much of their value was derived out of hype.
Brandt drew attention to the formation of a “classic complex” head and shoulders pattern for XRP. Typically, the formation predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal, characterized by three peaks forming a “head” and two “shoulders.”
“This could become bullish if 3.0 is exceeded, otherwise the implications is a decline to 1.07,” the seasoned trader warned. Should the bearish prediction prove correct, it would mean a nearly 50% drawdown from the current price.
Brandt also urged skeptics who might have a problem with his prognosis to read John Magee and Robert D. Edwards’ widely popular book on technical analysis.
See Also: Shiba Inu Attracts More Diamond Hands Than Bitcoin, Ethereum But Is High Whale Concentration Something To Lose Sleep Over?
Why It Matters: Brandt’s bearish prediction marked a significant shift from his previous bullish takes on XRP. In December 2024, he had deemed XRP’s price chart as the “most powerful” after a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. He had also predicted a potential $500 billion market cap for XRP in January, should certain trading patterns come to fruition.
Overall, Brandt has been a longtime XRP critic, and his views have routinely drawn the ire of XRP enthusiasts.
Meanwhile, whales continued to dump the third-largest cryptocurrency. According to an X post by influential cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, over a billion XRP’s were offloaded in the previous 48 hours.
Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.11, down 4.84% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency was up 0.48%.
Read Next:
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.