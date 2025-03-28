Silynxcom Partners With AR Firm For Aerospace Communications Solution

Silynxcom Ltd. SYNX, a developer of ruggedized tactical communication headsets, is partnering with an augmented reality (AR) software firm to develop advanced communication solutions tailored for the aerospace sector.

The partnership aims to integrate Silynxcom’s in-ear headset technology with augmented reality capabilities tailored for aerospace use to improve communication effectiveness and situational awareness in high-demand aviation environments.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand our technological capabilities and address aerospace applications, characterized by load environments such as aircraft cockpits,” said CEO Nir Klein.

“By potentially combining our expertise in tactical communication systems with advanced augmented reality solutions, we aim to develop innovative products that could enhance situational awareness and communication effectiveness in demanding aerospace environments.”

The MOU establishes a phased approach for evaluating the proposed joint products’ technical feasibility, market potential, and business models.

Silynxcom’s In-Ear Headsets are widely used in military, law enforcement, and industrial settings. They integrate with professional-grade radios and offer active sound protection while preserving situational awareness.

he company collaborates with military and police users for product enhancements and distributes its equipment through direct sales and strategic partnerships.

Price Action: SYNX shares traded higher by 0.47% at $3.868 at last check Friday.

