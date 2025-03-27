Cintas Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Cintas Corporation CTAS posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Cintas reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.609 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.597 billion.

Cintas raised its FY25 outlook. The company sees revenues of $10.28 billion – $10.305 billion versus $10.296 billion estimate (prior view: $10.255 billion – $10.32 billion).

The company attributed the $15.0 million reduction at the top of the range to the negative impact of the foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations experienced in the third quarter and the expected impact for the fourth quarter. The firm projects EPS of $4.36 – $4.44 versus the $4.32 estimate (prior view: $4.28 – $4.34).

Cintas shares rose 1.3% to trade at $207.32 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cintas following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained Cintas with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $184 to $196.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $200 to $227.

