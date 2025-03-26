KB Home Saw 'Meaningful Improvement' In Orders After Price Cuts, Analyst Says

Zinger Key Points
- Consumer demand has been impacted by affordability issues and macro uncertainty.
- The company has cut its FY25 housing revenue and gross margin outlook by 6% and 90 basis points, respectively.
Shares of KB Home KBH were rising in early trading on Wednesday, after tanking in the previous session on the company's downbeat fiscal first-quarter revenues.
The company is witnessing a softer start to the Spring selling season than in the past few years, according to JPMorgan.
The KB Home Analyst: Analyst Michael Rehaut reiterated a Neutral rating, while cutting the price target from $74.50 to $68.00.
The KB Home Thesis: Consumer demand has been impacted by "affordability and macro uncertainty, resulting in slower decision making," Rehaut said in the note.
While KB Home witnessed a steep decline in orders in the first quarter, its margins contracted due to a reduction in prices in mid-February to stimulate demand, he added.
Management lowered their full-year housing revenue guidance by 6% and gross margin guide by 90 basis points at the midpoint, the analyst stated.
Although KB Home recorded a "meaningful improvement" in orders during the back half of the first quarter, following the price cuts, builders are likely to face "a less supportive demand/supply backdrop in 2025," he wrote.
KBH Price Action: Shares of KB Home had risen by 1.59% to $59.50 at the time of publication on Wednesday.
