Ripple Closes In On Legal Resolution With SEC, Will Recover $75 Million From Original Fine

Zinger Key Points
- This development follows the SEC’s recent decision to abandon its appeal of a 2023 ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.
- The proposed settlement is pending approval by both the court and SEC commissioners.
- How to Spot the Market Bottom: Matt Maley has navigated every major market turn in the last 35 years, and on Wednesday, March 26, at 6 PM ET, he’s revealing how to recognize when the worst is over, the trades to make before the next bull market takes off, and the stocks and sectors that will lead the recovery.
Ripple Labs appears poised to conclude its lengthy courtroom standoff with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with a proposed settlement returning $75 million of a previously imposed $125 million penalty.
In an update shared Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty announced the SEC agreed to retain only $50 million of the fine and return the remainder.
The proposal is still pending formal approval by both SEC commissioners and the court.
This development follows the SEC's recent decision to abandon its appeal of a 2023 ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.
The judge found that Ripple's programmatic sales of XRP on retail exchanges did not constitute violations of securities laws — contradicting the SEC's broader claims.
Also Read: Digital Chamber Urges Congress To Act On Blockchain For National Security, Financial Innovation, Energy Independence
The court did determine Ripple's institutional sales of XRP did breach securities regulations, leading to the initial $125 million penalty.
The new settlement will also see Ripple drop its cross-appeal, effectively ending both sides' attempts to challenge aspects of the original verdict.
According to Alderoty, the SEC will also petition to lift the standard injunction currently imposed on Ripple.
The financial implications are significant.
The SEC originally sought nearly $2 billion in civil penalties and interest from Ripple. The final $50 million retained represents a small fraction of that amount.
Ripple's native token, XRP XRP/USD, briefly rose 1.5% on the news before settling slightly lower. As of the latest data, XRP was trading at $2.47, down 0.5% over 24 hours, echoing broader market trends reflected in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
Read Next:
• Bitcoin Treasury Firm Strategy Breaks Half-Million BTC Mark After Major Purchase
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.