Jones Lang LaSalle Expands Into Renewables With Javelin Capital Acquisition: Details

On Monday, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL announced it agreed to acquire Javelin Capital, a North American investment bank specializing in renewable energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance JLL’s Energy & Infrastructure Capital Markets presence in the U.S., complementing its established global platform, which has already completed over $20 billion in transactions across Europe and Asia.

Established in 2017, Javelin Capital offers strong expertise in M&A and corporate finance across renewable energy, storage, and the energy transition. Its 16-member team in New York and Chicago will integrate into JLL’s Americas Capital Markets division.

This strategic move positions JLL as a fully integrated capital advisor in the energy and infrastructure space, expanding its ability to serve major infrastructure investors. Javelin Capital’s expertise will enable JLL to offer comprehensive solutions for new market entrants, funding strategies, and energy investments across its growing client base.

“Welcoming Javelin Capital to the JLL team expands our ability to guide clients with end-to-end support through the clean energy transition,” said Richard Bloxam, CEO of Capital Markets at JLL. “This acquisition allows us to help clients realize the advantages of renewable, clean energy with the support of our Capital Markets and Real Estate Management Services teams.”

Jones Lang LaSalle held cash and cash equivalents of $652.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Price Action: JLL shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $261.94 at the last check Monday.

