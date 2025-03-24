March 24, 2025 11:13 AM 1 min read

Jones Lang LaSalle Expands Into Renewables With Javelin Capital Acquisition: Details

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL announced it agreed to acquire Javelin Capital, a North American investment bank specializing in renewable energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance JLL’s Energy & Infrastructure Capital Markets presence in the U.S., complementing its established global platform, which has already completed over $20 billion in transactions across Europe and Asia.

Established in 2017, Javelin Capital offers strong expertise in M&A and corporate finance across renewable energy, storage, and the energy transition. Its 16-member team in New York and Chicago will integrate into JLL’s Americas Capital Markets division.

This strategic move positions JLL as a fully integrated capital advisor in the energy and infrastructure space, expanding its ability to serve major infrastructure investors. Javelin Capital’s expertise will enable JLL to offer comprehensive solutions for new market entrants, funding strategies, and energy investments across its growing client base.

“Welcoming Javelin Capital to the JLL team expands our ability to guide clients with end-to-end support through the clean energy transition,” said Richard Bloxam, CEO of Capital Markets at JLL. “This acquisition allows us to help clients realize the advantages of renewable, clean energy with the support of our Capital Markets and Real Estate Management Services teams.”

Jones Lang LaSalle held cash and cash equivalents of $652.7 million as of December 31, 2024.   

Price Action: JLL shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $261.94 at the last check Monday.

Image via Shutterstock.

JLL Logo
JLLJones Lang LaSalle Inc
$261.614.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum81.08
Growth65.19
Quality68.10
Value57.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesM&ANewsTop StoriesBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved