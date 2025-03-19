FuboTV Partners With Rangers Sports Network For Full Season Of Texas Rangers Baseball

On Tuesday, FuboTV Inc. FUBO disclosed a partnership with Rangers Sports Network to feature the Texas Rangers’ broadcast network on Fubo's sports-centric live TV streaming platform.

Fubo will stream Rangers Sports Network’s broadcasts of all available Texas Rangers games.

This includes pre- and postgame shows, to subscribers of its English-language paid channel plans within the Rangers Sports Network coverage area, which spans Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Also, Fubo will offer Rangers Sports Network as a standalone subscription, which can be added to the Fubo Free plan or Latino plan in these regions.

Apart from this, Fubo has been designated as a Proud Partner of the Texas Rangers.

As the Proud Partner of the Texas Rangers, Fubo will introduce its branding at Globe Life Field, including behind home plate, and create fan engagement opportunities such as sweepstakes with the team.

The inclusion of Rangers Sports Network further strengthens Fubo’s status as the go-to platform for local sports.

Notably, Fubo offers over 55,000 live sporting events annually, many in 4K, along with more than 35 regional sports networks in its base package at a lower cost than other streaming services.

Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy & acquisition, Fubo said, “Our robust carriage and sponsorship agreement means Fubo subscribers can watch Texas Rangers baseball all season long while engaging with the team through multiple fan opportunities.”

Last month, the company reported the fourth quarter of 2024 revenue of $443.277 million, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $445.798 million and adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate loss of 18 cents.

