Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share, down from $1.23 per share in the year-ago period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet projects quarterly revenue of $674.52 million, compared to $648.95 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet announced the appointment of Eric van der Valk to President & Chief Executive Officer.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares fell 4.1% to close at $99.06 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $130 to $133 on March 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $95 to $105 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $105 to $135 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $107 to $130 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $109 to $121 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

