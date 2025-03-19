Signet Jewelers Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share, down from $6.73 per share in the year-ago period. Signet Jewelers projects quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, compared to $2.5 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 15, the company said it expects fourth-quarter sales to range between $2.32 billion and $2.335 billion. That's down from the prior forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.46 billion, compared to the $2.45 billion estimate.

Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.1% to close at $48.30 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $110 to $95 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $95 to $65 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying SIG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: