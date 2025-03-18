FinVolution Reports Strong Q4, Eyes 50% Revenue From International Markets By 2030 & More

Zinger Key Points
- FinVolution reports strong Q4 earnings, with revenue rising to CNY3.46B ($473.6M), up from CNY3.22B YoY.
- International expansion accelerating, with Pakistan and other markets targeted for 2025, aiming for 50% revenue from global markets by 2030.
FinVolution Group FINV shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday. On Monday, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of CNY3.46 billion ($473.6 million) vs. CNY3.22 billion a year ago quarter.
Revenues were led by higher loan facilitation service fees and other revenue.
As of December 31, 2024, cumulative registered users rose 45.1% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 35.7 million, and cumulative borrowers in the international market upped 45.8% Y/Y to 7.0 million.
Transaction volume stood at CNY52.4 billion, up 8.6% Y/Y, with an increase of 7.8% in China’s Mainland and 26.1% in the International segment.
Adjusted operating income rose to CNY822.0 million ($112.6 million) from CNY547.0 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EPS surged to CNY2.74 ($0.38) from CNY2.04 in the prior year quarter.
As of December 31, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of CNY4.67 billion ($640.2 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposits, of RMB2,832.4 million ($388.0 million).
Jiayuan Xu, Chief Financial Officer, said, “As part of our unwavering commitment to delivering value to shareholders through business growth and capital return, we deployed approximately US$160.4 million in 2024. This compromised, US$90.2 million for share repurchases and US$70.2 million for dividend distributions, representing a total payout ratio of approximately 49.1%.”
Dividend: The board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.277 per American Depositary Share, up 17% year-over-year, payable on or around May 7, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 16, 2025.
Buyback: FinVolution disclosed a new share repurchase program effective March 20, 2025.
Under this program, the company may buy back up to $150 million worth of shares, including ADSs, through March 19, 2027.
Outlook: The company expects total revenue of around CNY14.4 billion to CNY15.0 billion in 2025, representing growth of about 10.0% to 15.0%.
The company stated that despite ongoing macroeconomic recovery and signs of improvement since early 2024, uncertainties remain in the operating markets. FinVolution remains cautiously optimistic, closely monitoring conditions across Pan-Asian markets.
Going forward, FinVolution targets deriving 50% of its revenue from international markets by 2030.
After strong growth in Indonesia and the Philippines, the company is fast-tracking expansion into Pakistan and other markets in 2025.
Price Action: FINV shares are up 12.8% at $10.28 premarket at the last check Tuesday.
