BP Stock Eyes Golden Cross: Can Bulls Take Control?

BP plc BP is flashing strong technical signals, with bullish momentum building just as the stock approaches a Golden Cross — a classic indicator of potential upside.

The oil giant’s stock, at $33.39, sits above its five-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

BP Stock: Golden Cross In Sight

A golden cross occurs when the 50-day simple moving average moves above the 200-day simple moving average, often signaling a shift into sustained bullish territory. BP stock's 50-day moving average of $32.21 is rapidly gaining on its 200-day average of $32.47. With buying pressure evident across multiple timeframes, the setup suggests that BP stock's recent momentum could have more room to run.

While momentum indicators support the Golden Cross formation and bullishness, the oscillators indicator some weakness. BP stock's Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits at a negative 0.02 – a bearish signal, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58.21 – approaching overbought territory but still allowing room for additional gains.

What's Fueling BP Stock's Momentum?

Beyond the technical setup, BP's latest move into offshore wind development could be a catalyst. The company recently announced a 50-50 joint venture with Jera Co. Inc., a Japanese utility giant, to fast-track offshore wind projects across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S.

With a projected net generating capacity of 13 gigawatts, the partnership positions BP as a key player in the global energy transition.

BP's decision to explore selling its Castrol lubricants business, potentially fetching $10 billion, could further strengthen its balance sheet—a point of concern relative to its peers.

While recent earnings disappointed, with revenue missing estimates, investors may be betting on long-term strategic shifts rather than short-term setbacks.

Investor Takeaway

A golden cross would cement BP's transition into a more sustained bullish phase. This offers an entry point for those eyeing technical breakouts.

However, with RSI approaching overbought territory, traders should watch for potential near-term pullbacks before a stronger move higher.

If BP successfully executes its wind energy strategy and shores up its financials, the stock could see extended gains beyond this bullish technical formation.

