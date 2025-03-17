Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Getty Images Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 17.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, up from 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. Getty Images projects quarterly revenue of $246.31 million, compared to $225.94 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 10, Getty Images signed a multi-year photography partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League.

Getty Images shares gained 2% to close at $2.04 on Friday.

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $6 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on Aug. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $7.7 on May 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

