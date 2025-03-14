Palantir's Warp Speed Gains Momentum: Six New Customers Onboard

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares traded higher premarket on Friday after it disclosed that six new customers are adopting Warp Speed.

The company said in a statement Thursday that Epirus, Red Cat, Saildrone, Saronic, Ursa Major, and SNC are the latest companies to leverage Warp Speed.

Since launch, Palantir Warp Speed has introduced key advancements, including MRP Speed for continuous network planning that optimizes material resource planning to prevent shortages and quickly address disruptions.

The platform enables rapid ERP data access, unlocking information from 10+ systems in under 24 hours, eliminating costly and time-consuming integrations.

It also enhances AI command and control at the edge, allowing AI-enabled fleets to operate seamlessly across various connectivity, hardware, and compliance environments.

Red Cat is leveraging Warp Speed to accelerate the production and delivery of assets, supporting critical missions for the Department of Defense.

Saildrone leverages Warp Speed for real-time production planning, optimizing fleet management, procurement, and demand forecasting.

Saronic utilizes Warp Speed to scale operations, with an initial focus on material resource planning and engineering change management.

Ursa Major leverages Warp Speed to enhance digital production agility, rapidly scaling solid and liquid rocket motor production while maintaining safety and innovation speed.

Emily Nguyen, Palantir’s Head of Industrials, said, “We designed Warp Speed to enable faster, safer, and more efficient production of formidable machinery that is critical to America’s leadership — from sea vessels, to drones, to propulsion systems.”

Yesterday, the company disclosed a strategic deal with Databricks to merge AI operating system with Databricks' platform for AI, data warehousing, and data engineering.

Price Action: PLTR shares are up 2.55% at $81.65 premarket at the last check Friday.

