Sanofi Stock Forms Golden Cross As Dupixent Eyes FDA Green Light: Can The Bullish Run Continue?

Sanofi NV SNY has been flexing its biotech muscles, and investors are taking notice. The stock is firmly in bullish territory, recently forming a Golden Cross, a classic technical signal that often precedes further gains.

With momentum traders piling in and Sanofi's latest Dupixent breakthrough adding serious fuel to the rally, the stock is in the spotlight.

Sanofi Stock Chart Screams Bullish

Sanofi stock is up 21.89% year-to-date. Its eight-day, 20-day, 50-day and even 200-day moving averages all point higher.

The stock also completed a Golden Cross, where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, a signal that typically indicates a long-term uptrend.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator sits at 1.77, another bullish signal, while an RSI (relative strength index) of 69.91 puts it just on the edge of overbought territory – suggesting the rally might still have room to run.

Dupixent's Big Moment

The real game-changer? Sanofi's blockbuster drug Dupixent just posted strong Phase 2/3 trial results for treating bullous pemphigoid (BP).

The drug improves disease remission and reduces severity. It also cut the need for corticosteroids—potentially setting the stage for a first-of-its-kind treatment.

With regulatory submissions under review in the US and EU, the FDA has granted priority review, with a decision expected by June 2025.

If approved, Dupixent could tap into yet another lucrative market, further cementing its blockbuster status.

With a Golden Cross reinforcing its bullish momentum and a major FDA decision looming, investors are watching closely—because this rally might just be getting started.

