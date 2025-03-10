Tesla Bull Says EV Giant's Q1 Delivery Shortfall Is Not Due To Elon Musk's Political Comments And DOGE: 'Republicans Are Likely Thrilled'

Gary Black has highlighted a ‘misinterpretation' by the media regarding Tesla Inc.'s TSLA first-quarter delivery shortfall.

As per the Tesla bull, reports have attributed Elon Musk‘s political comments and DOGE spending cutbacks, but Black points to a different cause.

What Happened: In a social media post on X, Black said the actual reason for the delivery shortfall is that buyers are delaying their Model Y purchases until the refreshed version is launched.

While some Democrats may be less inclined to buy Teslas due to Musk’s political stance, Black suggests that Republicans might appreciate Musk’s statements and his involvement with DOGE.

This perspective challenges the narrative that political factors are the main reason for the delivery delays.

Black’s post suggests that the media’s focus on Musk’s political activities may overlook other significant factors affecting Tesla’s sales performance. As the refreshed Model Y becomes available, it could potentially shift the delivery numbers in future quarters.

Why It Matters: The delivery shortfall comes at a time when Tesla’s sales have been under scrutiny. In September 2024, Gene Munster, a tech venture capitalist, noted that Tesla might report a slight miss in Q3 deliveries due to Musk’s political controversies. Despite this, Munster remained optimistic about Tesla’s growth potential.

In early 2025, Tesla’s sales in California dropped by 12%, raising questions about the impact of Musk’s political support for Donald Trump on EV sales. Additionally, analysts predicted a “choppy” first half for Tesla due to new EV policies and uncertainties in deliveries.

Tesla’s California sales hit a four-year low, with researchers attributing this to Musk’s political actions. The ongoing political climate, including potential tariffs on Mexico, could further impact Tesla’s operations, as highlighted in a March 2025 report.

