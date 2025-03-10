Successful Bitcoin Short Trader Places Take Profit Levels Between $70,000-$74,000: Further Drop Incoming?

A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale accumulated about $7.5 million in unrealized profit by successfully shorting the apex cryptocurrency amid the ongoing market correction.
What Happened: According to an X post by on-chain tracking platform Lookonchain Sunday, the trader shorted Bitcoin at approximately $96,500 on Feb. 22 and closed the position near the bottom at around $78,900 six days later.
The whale re-entered a short position at the peak of approximately $94,424 following the rally induced by President Donald Trump’s executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
As of this writing, they have set additional short positions at $92,449-$92,636 and placed limit orders to take profit between $70,475-$74,192.
See Also: Microsoft May Have Given Bitcoin Investments A Miss But A Large MSFT Stock Holder Is A Strong Crypto, Blockchain Advocate
Why It Matters: The whale’s successful shorting of Bitcoin comes in the wake of the broader market crash Sunday evening following Bitcoin’s fall to $80,000.
Well-known Bitcoin bull Arthur Hayes predicted a retest of $78,000, with $75,000 next in line if that failed, indicating a convergence with the whale’s conviction.
The timing of several leveraged trades has sparked speculation of possible insider trading in recent days. Last week, a whale closed their 50x leveraged position on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD shortly before Trump announced a cryptocurrency reserve, resulting in a profit of over $6 million.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $81,575.36, down 5.01% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Trump Creates Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Funded By Forfeited Assets: ‘I Made The Promise’ — BTC Dips 4%
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.