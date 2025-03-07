Asana Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Asana, Inc. ASAN will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 10.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly loss at 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 4 cents per share. Asana projects quarterly revenue of $188.13 million, compared to $171.13 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 5, Asana reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

Asana shares fell 6.2% to close at $17.78 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $27 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $16 to $20 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $16 to $19 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $14 to $18 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying ASAN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: