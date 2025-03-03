New Fortress Energy Stock Is Surging After The Bell: What's Going On?

New Fortress Energy Inc NFE reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $679 million, versus estimates of $602.31 million

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 13 cents, versus estimates of 4 cents

New Fortress Energy reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $313 million and a net loss of $224 million. The company said the quarterly loss was primarily driven by costs incurred with refinancing debt. New Fortress Energy ended the quarter with a total cash balance of $966 million, including $493 million in unrestricted cash.

“In February 2025, we issued additional notes in Brazil raising $350 million that will be utilized to repay existing debt in Brazil and to add additional liquidity to our balance sheet. In March 2025, we upsized our Term Loan B by an additional $425 million,” the company said.

New Fortress Energy said its Fast LNG asset has been completed and was put into service during the quarter. The company noted that its liquefier has been “operating smoothly” and producing above nameplate capacity since the start of the year.

Management will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts set for 5 p.m. ET.

NFE Price Action: New Fortress Energy shares were up 8.5% after hours, trading at $9.80 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

