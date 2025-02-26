'Squid Game' Season 2 Took Just Days To Dominate Netflix—Here's What Else Viewers Binge-Watched In The Last Six Months

On Wednesday, Netflix Inc. NFLX released six months of viewership data, revealing that “Squid Game” Season 2 soared to the top in just a few days, while a mix of thrillers, rom-coms, and even a high-profile boxing match captured global audiences.

What Happened: Netflix's latest "What We Watched" report, covering July to December 2024, revealed that subscribers streamed 94 billion hours of content during this period.

Despite being released just days before the year ended, ‘Squid Game' Season 2 led the most-watched shows rankings, amassing 87 million views. Squid Game Season 2 debuted on Dec. 26 and set a new record with 68 million views in its first week.

Following closely behind was ‘The Perfect Couple,' a romantic thriller that garnered 75 million views after its Sept. 5 debut. Ryan Murphy's crime drama ‘Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' took third place with 70 million views.

Netflix's data also highlighted audience interest across different genres. The British spy thriller ‘Black Doves,' Adam Brody's romcom ‘Nobody Wants This,' and the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight—which pulled in 49 million views—all ranked among the most-watched titles.

In the most-watched films category, ‘Carry-On,’ released on Dec. 5, topped the list with 137 million views, followed by ‘The Union’ (131 million views) and ‘Rebel Ridge’ (129 million views).

Why It’s Important: Netflix reported $10.25 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, a 16% increase year-over-year. This exceeded Wall Street's estimate of $10.11 billion, per Benzinga Pro.

The company gained 18.91 million paid subscribers in the quarter, a 15.9% increase from the previous year. Total paid subscribers reached 301.63 million.

Average revenue per member rose 1% year-over-year.

Price Action: Netflix’s stock rose 0.40% in after-hours trading to $993.99, following a 1.31% gain earlier on Wednesday, closing at $990.06, per Benzinga Pro.

