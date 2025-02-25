Top 2 Tech Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Month

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM

On Feb. 20, Akamai posted upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak forecast. “Akamai delivered a solid fourth quarter, demonstrating robust profitability and sustained momentum across our security and cloud computing solutions,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Chief Executive Officer The company's stock fell around 20% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $75.50.

RSI Value: 24.6

24.6 AKAM Price Action: Shares of Akamai gained 1.3% to trade at $78.69 on Tuesday.

Shares of Akamai gained 1.3% to trade at $78.69 on Tuesday.

Blackline Inc BL

On Feb. 11, Blackline reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates. “We believe our recent user conference and accelerating innovation are creating momentum for BlackLine,” said Owen Ryan, Co-CEO of BlackLine. “We’re making progress on our key Investor Day initiatives, including the rollout of Studio360, advancement of our public sector opportunity, and expansion of our industry-specific strategy. While we recognize the work ahead to achieve our full vision, our strategic investments are building a solid foundation for future growth.” The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $43.37.

RSI Value: 27

27 BL Price Action: Shares of Blackline gained 1% to close at $49.61 on Monday.

Shares of Blackline gained 1% to close at $49.61 on Monday.

