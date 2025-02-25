Bitcoin Is Struggling In 2025 As Gold Clocks New All-Time High But Here Is The Full Picture

Gold prices hit an all-time high Monday as President Donald Trump's tariff threat sent risk-on markets lower, driving demand for the safe haven asset.
What happened: Spot gold rose to $2,956 per ounce early morning before dipping to $2,937.67 as of this writing. Gold futures on the Commodity Exchange also climbed to an intraday high of 2,970.39 before settling at $2.952.
The yellow metal has gained 12.3% year-to-date and roughly 44% over the last 12 months.
Gold's rise contrasted with that of Bitcoin BTC/USD, often dubbed the "digital gold" by its advocates, as the apex cryptocurrency slid 4.48% in the last 24 hours. Blue-chip stock indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 also closed Monday's trading session in the red.
Meanwhile, Pax Gold PAXG/USD, a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, was among the market’s biggest gainers in the last 24 hours.
See Also: Kanye West Deletes X Posts On Potential Meme Coin, Unfollows Changpeng Zhao — What’s He Upto?
Why It Matters: Peter Schiff, a renowned gold bug and Bitcoin critic, highlighted how SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD, the world's largest gold exchange-traded fund, has risen 12.42% year-to-date, while Bitcoin-tied ETFs have struggled.
"Instead of 2025 beginning a golden age for Bitcoin, it looks like it will just be a golden age," Schiff threw a jibe.
While Bitcoin has certainly struggled this year, it has surpassed gold in terms of annual returns, rising more than 76% vs. the bullion metal's 44% returns.
On a larger time frame, the gulf becomes wider. Bitcoin has gained a whopping 35,807% in the last 10 years, compared to 142% return on gold investment.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $$90,562.19, down 4.48% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, it has lost 3.03% of its value.
Image Via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.