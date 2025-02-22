Measles Cases Surge 5x In US In A Week, CDC Reports: Outbreak Primarily Originating From A Texas County

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a dramatic increase in measles cases across the nation, raising alarms about potential public health implications.

What Happened: The CDC reported a significant increase in measles cases, with numbers rising to 93 from 14 in just one week, according to a Reuters report.

This surge is primarily attributed to an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, where cases have escalated to 57 from 22 since February 11.

Texas has reported a total of 90 cases, prompting concerns about the potential spread to other regions within the state. The Texas Department of State Health Services has warned of more cases emerging due to the outbreak in Gaines County.

The CDC has identified cases in several states, including Alaska, California, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, Rhode Island, and Texas.

Notably, 95% of those affected were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Only 4% had received one dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, and none had received the two doses recommended by the agency.

Among the reported cases, 28 involved children under two years old, and 48 were individuals aged five to 19.

Although measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, the virus can still spread through travelers from countries where measles is prevalent. The CDC noted three outbreaks in 2025, compared to 16 in 2024, which saw 285 cases.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in measles cases is part of a broader pattern of emerging infectious diseases that have been challenging public health systems.

Earlier this year, a bird flu strain was detected in Nevada, marking the first human death in the U.S. related to the H5N1 virus.

Additionally, the World Health Organization declared Mpox a public health emergency in 2024, emphasizing the need for a coordinated international response.

