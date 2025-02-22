Trump Dismisses Top US General, Breaks From Tradition To Nominate Retired Officer As Top Military Officer

In a significant shift in military leadership, President Donald Trump has removed Air Force General C.Q. Brown from his role as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This decision, announced on Friday, has led to a reshuffle within the U.S. military’s top ranks.

What Happened: Trump revealed on Truth Social his intention to nominate former Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine as Brown’s successor. This marks the first time a retired officer has been nominated for this prestigious position.

The reshuffle extends beyond Brown’s dismissal. Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead a military service, will be replaced as head of the U.S. Navy.

Additionally, the air force vice chief of staff and judge advocates general for the Army, Navy, and Air Force are also being removed, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Trump’s actions have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Senator Jack Reed and Representative Seth Moulton have voiced their concerns, citing potential politicization and risks to national security, according to a report by Reuters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had expressed doubts regarding Brown’s appointment, questioning whether it was based on merit or race. Brown, a former fighter pilot, has previously spoken about facing discrimination in the military.

Why It Matters: This reshuffle comes amid Trump’s broader efforts to reshape military policies.

In January, Trump signed executive orders aimed at strengthening U.S. military capabilities, including the construction of an Iron Dome missile defense system, modeled after Israel’s defense technology.

Trump emphasized the need for a “strong, strong defense” to ensure the U.S. remains the “most lethal fighting force in the world.”

Additionally, Trump has targeted the Pentagon’s $800 billion budget for deep spending cuts, aligning with Elon Musk‘s efforts to uncover potential “fraud and abuse.”

This move has raised concerns about conflicts of interest, given Musk’s government contracts. However, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz assured that “appropriate firewalls” would be in place.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock