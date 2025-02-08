Court Halts Musk's DOGE Squad From Gaining Access to Treasury Payment Systems: 'A Risk of Irreparable Harm'

A federal judge has imposed a temporary restriction preventing Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Treasury Department payment systems. The judge cited potential risk of “irreparable harm” as the reason for this decision.

What Happened: On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer issued the order in response to a lawsuit filed by attorneys general from 19 states against President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The lawsuit seeks to end what it terms as the government’s “new and dangerous expanded access policy.”

“That is both because of the risk that the new policy presents of the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information and the heightened risk that the systems in question will be more vulnerable than before to hacking,” Engelmayer said.

The judge’s order, effective until Friday, February 14, also requires officials who have accessed the systems since January 20 to “immediately destroy any and all copies of material downloaded from the Treasury Department’s records and systems.”

Also Read: Musk’s DOGE Eyes Treasury Payment System, Sparks Controversy Leading To Official’s Exit

According to the report by Insider, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who initiated the lawsuit, alleged in a video that Musk’s DOGE had “accessed the personal private information of tens of millions of Americans” in the past week. The defendants, Trump and Bessent, are scheduled to present their arguments to Judge Jeannette Vargas on February 14.

“This unelected group, led by the world’s richest man, is not authorized to have this information, and they explicitly sought this unauthorized access to illegally block payments that millions of Americans rely on, payments for healthcare, childcare and other essential programs,” James told the outlet.

DOGE, which aims to reduce government expenditure and regulations, has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for a comment.

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst growing concerns over privacy and data security. The lawsuit and the judge’s order highlight the potential risks associated with granting expanded access to sensitive government systems.

The case also underscores the ongoing debate about the balance between efficiency and privacy in government operations.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for DOGE and similar initiatives in the future. It could also influence policies around access to government systems and the handling of personal data.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s DOGE Job Applications Require X Premium Subscription

Image: Shutterstock