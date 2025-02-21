What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today?

IonQ, Inc. IONQ announced a development in quantum computing technology.

The company revealed the completion of its next-generation ion trap vacuum package prototype, designed to enable smaller room-temperature quantum systems.

The new prototype features a state-of-the-art assembly chamber capable of producing miniaturized ion trap vacuum packages that sustain Extreme High Vacuum (XHV) levels, comparable to the vacuum conditions found on the Moon’s surface.

This innovation is poised to reduce the need for cryogenically enhanced vacuums, leading to lower energy consumption and reduced computational energy costs.

The compact and modular components not only simplify system designs but also lower complexity and maintenance overhead.

Dean Kassmann, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology at IonQ, emphasized that this development is a key milestone in the company’s roadmap to create simpler, more robust systems.

“Designing miniaturized ion trap packages that can achieve high vacuum underscores our commitment to breaking technical boundaries as we deliver enterprise-grade quantum computers,” Kassmann said.

The innovation also aims to eliminate the need for traditional vacuum pumps within quantum computers by using a high-efficiency system with no moving parts.

This achievement in miniaturization complements IonQ’s other major technology initiatives, such as collaborations with NKT Photonics to integrate advanced optical subsystems and with imec to develop photonic integrated circuits (PICs) and chip-scale ion trap technology, further advancing IonQ’s position in the quantum computing industry.

According to Benzinga Pro, IONQ stock has gained over 212% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Spear Alpha ETF SPRX.

Price Action: IONQ stock is trading lower by 1.93% to $33.10 at last check Friday.

Image via Shutterstock.