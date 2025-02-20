Top 2 Financial Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc FIS

On Feb. 11, Fidelity National Information Services reported fourth-quarter results. Revenue of $2.599 billion, which increased 3% year over year on a GAAP basis, missing the consensus of $2.63 billion. Banking Solutions revenue increased by 1% Y/Y to $1.72 billion and Capital Market Solutions revenue increased by 9% Y/Y to $821 million. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $62.17.

RSI Value: 27.8

27.8 FIS Price Action: Shares of Fidelity National Information gained 1.1% to trade at $70.16 on Thursday.

American Financial Group Inc AFG

On Feb. 4, the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, AFG’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, issued this statement: “We are very pleased with AFG’s performance in the 2024 fourth quarter and full year. In addition to producing an annual core operating return on equity in excess of 19%, net written premiums grew by 7% during the year." The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $118.97.

RSI Value: 25

25 AFG Price Action: Shares of American Financial fell 0.8% to close at $120.92 on Wednesday.

