European Addiction-Focused Indivior Stock Falls As Drugmaker Warns Lower Revenues In 2025 Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Indivior Plc INDV stock plunged following the company’s fiscal year 2025 guidance that fell short of Street expectations.

Addiction and mental illnesses-focused Indivior reported fourth-quarter sales of $298 million, up 2% year over year, beating the consensus of $259.3 million.

The London-based healthcare firm reported adjusted EPS of 32 cents, down from 43 a year ago, beating the consensus of 21 cents.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted operating profit remained unchanged at $66 million, while adjusted net income declined 33% year-over-year to $41 million.

Sales of Sublocade, its newer long-acting treatment for opioid use disorder, increased 10% year over year to $194 million, and U.S. units dispensed were approximately 161,400, up 13%.

Suboxone Film revenue declined in the fourth quarter due to increased generic competitive activity, resulting in an average share of 15.2% versus 18.4% a year ago.

Sales of Perseris, its schizophrenia drug, fell 25% to $9 million. As previously announced, Perseris’ marketing and promotion have been discontinued.

In February, the FDA informed Indivior that, following acceptance of the proposed label for Sublocade, there were no outstanding items for the company to address, but the final review of the label was delayed.

Guidance: Indivior expects 2025 revenue of $955 million to $1.025 billion, versus a consensus of $1.09 billion, representing a 17% decline.

The company expects adjusted EBIT guidance of $185 million to $225 million. Sublocade sales are expected to reach $725 million to $765 million, down 1% year over year.

The guidance anticipates accelerated erosion in Suboxone sales, reflecting an increased generic competitive activity and the potential impact of a fifth buprenorphine/ naloxone sublingual film generic in the U.S. market.

Indivior is cutting over $100 million in costs, of which approximately $50 million will be reinvested in Sublocade and the opioid use disorder-focused pipeline. Over $50 million will help protect adjusted operating profit.

Price Action: INDV stock is down 16.50% to $9.11 at the last check on Thursday.

