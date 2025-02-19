DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng Once Said Experience Is Not That Important In The Long Run — The Must-Have Skills At Chinese Wall Street Disruptor Revealed

Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Chinese AI company DeepSeek, once said that experience is not the most critical factor for long-term success—an approach that has shaped the company’s hiring strategy as it emerges as a serious competitor in the global AI race.

What Happened: DeepSeek, which has been making headlines for its cost-effective AI models, prefers hiring young, highly skilled talent over experienced industry veterans, reported CNBC.

The company's team is composed mainly of fresh graduates from China's top institutions, including Tsinghua University and Peking University, as well as Chinese engineers returning from roles at Nvidia Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

According to a headhunter familiar with DeepSeek's hiring process, the company prioritizes candidates with top academic degrees, awards in international programming competitions, and published research in leading AI journals.

Liang's hiring philosophy is straightforward. "Foundational abilities, creativity, and passion are more crucial," he said in a 2023 interview, explaining why the company favors academic achievements and research over traditional industry experience.

Why It's Important: DeepSeek's hiring strategy appears to be paying off. In January 2025, reports surfaced that its latest AI model, DeepSeek R1, rivals leading U.S. models at a fraction of the cost.

This news triggered a significant selloff in U.S. tech stocks, with Nvidia losing nearly $600 billion in value—the largest single-day drop in U.S. stock market history.

DeepSeek has also faced scrutiny from U.S. regulators, with the White House investigating its potential national security risks and ChatGPT-parent OpenAI accusing it of unauthorized use of proprietary models.

Reports have also emerged of Chinese state-affiliated social media accounts amplifying DeepSeek's success, positioning it as a challenger to U.S. AI dominance.

