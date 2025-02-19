Bausch Health Shares Climb On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Revenue, Strong Forward Guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC reported its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Bausch Health Companies reported quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 billion and is an increase over revenue of $2.41 billion from the same period last year.

Salix segment reported revenues were $634 million for the fourth quarter.

International segment reported revenues were $279 million for the fourth quarter.

Solta Medical segment reported revenues were $138 million for the fourth quarter.

Bausch + Lomb segment reported revenues were $1.28 billion for the fourth quarter.

“2024 was a year of delivering on our commitments, where we achieved the high-end of our revenue guidance range, and exceeded our adjusted EBITDA excluding Bausch + Lomb, and adjusted operating cash flow guidance expectations. We generated growth across all our business segments, highlighting the broad strength of our diverse portfolio that is supported by our strategic investments in the business,” said Thomas J. Appio, CEO of Bausch Health.

Outlook: Bausch Health sees fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.15 billion, versus the $9.9 billion estimate, and adjusted EBITDA between $3.52 billion and $3.67 billion.

BHC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bausch Health shares are up 7.36% after hours at $7.00 Wednesday.

