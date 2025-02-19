SINTX Shares Are On The Rise Today: What's Going On?

Shares of SINTX Technologies, Inc. SINT are trading higher Wednesday following the company's announcement of a new U.S. patent issuance.

What To Know: The company received U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering advancements in silicon nitride-functionalized zirconia-toughened alumina ceramic biomaterial.

This patent expands SINTX’s intellectual property portfolio and strengthens its position in silicon nitride innovation, especially in biomedical applications. The patent specifically focuses on improving the biocompatibility and infection resistance of silicon nitride when adhered to various biomaterial substrates. Potential applications for this technology include orthopedic, craniomaxillofacial, dental and spinal implants.

Eric K. Olson, SINTX's president and CEO, noted that the patent aligns with the company's efforts to enhance next-generation implant technology. SINTX emphasizes the antiviral, antibacterial and biomechanical benefits of silicon nitride, which it uses in medical implants, regenerative medicine and advanced coatings. The company's innovations are designed to improve osseointegration and reduce bacterial colonization, factors critical for implant longevity and patient safety.

SINTX, the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, now holds 17 issued U.S. patents with 84 additional applications pending globally.

SINTX Price Action: SINTX shares were up 59.6% at $4.50 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

