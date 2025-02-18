Jack Dorsey The Mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto? VanEck's Matthew Sigel Points To 'Key' Evidence Linking Twitter Founder To The Bitcoin Creator

Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research, added a fresh twist to the Satoshi Nakamoto mystery saga on Tuesday, claiming that tech mogul Jack Dorsey is the elusive Bitcoin BTC/USD creator.

What Happened: Sigel clarified on X that the opinion was his personal and not representative of VanEck.

He pointed to a combination of technical parallels, circumstantial links, patterns, uncanny coincidences, motive, and ability as evidence linking Dorsey, the founder of Twitter (Now X) and Block, Inc., to Satoshi.

Sigel shared his research findings that delved deep into establishing the link. Some of the ‘key’ evidence included Dorsey’s funding of legal defenses against false Satoshi claims, his declared interest in cryptography and pseudonymous identities, the fact that he went offline during early Bitcoin milestones, and even his former residence near the U.S. Mint, which Sigel claimed was coded in early Bitcoin transactions.

In the spirit of full disclosure, intellectual honesty, posterity's judgment, and rigorous debate, I would like to share my strong belief: I have become personally convinced that Jack Dorsey – CEO of Square and founder of X – is Bitcoin's founder Satoshi Nakamoto. This is my… https://t.co/ufLhdoZEzw pic.twitter.com/kY5y3fFpby — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) February 18, 2025

“If Jack is indeed Satoshi, this is an opportunity for him to take steps to protect his safety, communicate succession and inheritance plans, and provide assurances that align with Bitcoin's decentralized ethos.,” Sigel said, adding that clarity will boost the apex crypotocurrency’s investment case.

Dorsey didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Dorsey has been a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, making bullish predictions about its price. Last year, he predicted that the leading cryptocurrency would hit at least $1 million by 2030.

Interestingly, he made an appearance at the Africa Bitcoin Conference wearing a cryptic ‘Satoshi’ T-shirt, further fueling speculation about his connection to the Bitcoin founder. In an interview in 2020 with Lex Fridman, Dorsey outright denied being Satoshi Nakamoto, stating, “If I were, I will tell you.”

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has been a subject of intense speculation, with various figures, including Bitcoin Core developers Peter Todd, Len Sassaman, and Nick Szabo being linked to the pseudonym.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

