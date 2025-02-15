Bitcoin, Altcoin Set To Rise With 'Irrational Valuations,' According To Crypto Analyst, But A 'Big' Crisis Looms Afterwards

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has shared insights on potential trajectories for Bitcoin BTC/USD and altcoins in the coming months.

What Happened: Van de Poppe suggests two scenarios: one where Bitcoin peaks in late 2025 and altcoins surge in early 2026, following the typical four-year cycle influenced by Bitcoin halving events.

The second scenario, according to Van de Poppe, involves even larger rallies for cryptocurrencies, driven by rising equity prices and policies from President Donald Trump.

"The S&P is going to copy-paste the last four years of the dotcom bubble with four years of 20% returns or more which is a very rare case and which is basically designing the entire bubble that was happening in the dotcom bubble and might be the case again with AI and blockchain," he explained.

He predicts that the S&P index could mimic the dotcom bubble’s returns, potentially leading Bitcoin to reach $1 million and altcoins to experience extreme valuations.

"If the S&P is going to do that, Bitcoin is going to be the beta play on top of that where Trump is going to fuel that entire run where Bitcoin goes to a $1 million and altcoins can go completely wild with irrational valuations."

Van de Poppe warns of a significant market correction following these events, suggesting a shift in macroeconomic conditions.

He emphasizes that this cycle might have started late for altcoins, marking the longest bear market in their history.

Why It Matters: On Friday, Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, XRP (XRP/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD posted gains, indicating strong market activity.

A recent report highlighted predictions of a weekend pullback before a potential push to $103,000 for Bitcoin.

Additionally, there is growing speculation around the approval of a Dogecoin ETF in 2025. Betting markets, as per Polymarket data, show a 74% chance of approval by the end of 2025, reflecting increased optimism since President Trump’s inauguration.

Moreover, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has suggested that a positive shift in market sentiment could propel the Trump coin ahead of Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock