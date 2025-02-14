Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally, Trader Predicts Weekend Pullback Before Push To $103,000'

Crypto markets are experiencing strong momentum on Friday, with key assets posting gains.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $98,205.44 +2.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,744.60 +3.9% Solana SOL/USD $202.28 +5.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.79 +13.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2775 +8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001688 +4.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.8% and daily active addresses growing by 5.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,846 to 9,450 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 347%.

Coinglass data reports 86,832 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $184.85 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP/USD $22.56 +37.2% Dogwifhat WIF/USD $0.7765 +28.5% Jupiter JUP/USD $0.9808 +17.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller explains that two weeks after the largest liquidation event in history, sentiment feels much worse than it is.

Despite short-term turbulence, strong growth and adoption are still expected this year. The path forward remains higher.

Crypto trader CJ predicts a weekend pullback/chop and if the first trouble area of $98,100 is cleared, it can rally to $103,000.

$BTC



Ideally. Weekend pullback/chop. Tag at least the first trouble area at 98.1k. Pull back a bit. Send to 103k. pic.twitter.com/0LGQWpgkAv — CJ (@CJ900X) February 14, 2025

More Crypto Online sees Bitcoin testing resistance in the short-term bearish scenario, with price action tightening within a narrowing range.

The resistance is between $96,705–$97,519, micro support between $95,000–$95,662 and key support at $93,639.

While probabilities remain balanced, the market lacks a clear directional bias. Staying flexible is crucial in this uncertain environment.

Crypto trader EliZ sees Bitcoin in a range for almost two weeks. He predicts a big move soon but cautions to operate only on confirmation as direction is almost impossible.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock