February 14, 2025 3:50 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally, Trader Predicts Weekend Pullback Before Push To $103,000'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets are experiencing strong momentum on Friday, with key assets posting gains.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $98,205.44+2.7%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,744.60+3.9%
Solana SOL/USD $202.28+5.2%
XRP XRP/USD $2.79+13.5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2775+8%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001688+4.4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.8% and daily active addresses growing by 5.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,846 to 9,450 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 347%.
  • Coinglass data reports 86,832 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $184.85 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP/USD $22.56+37.2%
Dogwifhat WIF/USD $0.7765+28.5%
Jupiter JUP/USD $0.9808+17.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Cold Blooded Shiller explains that two weeks after the largest liquidation event in history, sentiment feels much worse than it is.

Despite short-term turbulence, strong growth and adoption are still expected this year. The path forward remains higher.

Crypto trader CJ predicts a weekend pullback/chop and if the first trouble area of $98,100 is cleared, it can rally to $103,000.

More Crypto Online sees Bitcoin testing resistance in the short-term bearish scenario, with price action tightening within a narrowing range.

The resistance is between $96,705–$97,519, micro support between $95,000–$95,662 and key support at $93,639.

While probabilities remain balanced, the market lacks a clear directional bias. Staying flexible is crucial in this uncertain environment.

Crypto trader EliZ sees Bitcoin in a range for almost two weeks. He predicts a big move soon but cautions to operate only on confirmation as direction is almost impossible.

