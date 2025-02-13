Stocks surged today, with the S&P 500 approaching record levels and the Nasdaq 100 posting strong gains. Investors largely shrugged off President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs, which remain under review. The S&P 500 gained 1% to close at 6,115.07, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.5% to 19,945.64, signaling bullish sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Thursday up nearly 0.8% at 44,711.43.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop shares closed up 1.35% at $26.34, reaching an intraday high of $26.40 and a low of $25.75. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $64.83 and above its low of $9.95. Speculation is mounting that GameStop may invest in Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies. CEO Ryan Cohen has been given control over the company’s cash balance, fueling rumors of potential investments in the crypto sector.

Coinbase Global COIN

Coinbase surged 8.44% to close at $298.11, with an intraday high of $302.40 and a low of $282.50. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of $349.75 but above its low of $146.14. The company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, highlighting a new era for crypto. Revenue exceeded expectations, driven by significant consumer trading volume. For the fourth quarter, the cryptocurrency trading platform reported a revenue of $2.3 million, which was higher by 88% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW

Palo Alto Networks saw a 2.62% increase, closing at $201.88, with a high of $202.41 and a low of $195.35. The stock is below its 52-week high of $207.23 and above its low of $130.04. The company beat second-quarter estimates due to AI-driven demand. Revenue and earnings surpassed analyst predictions, with significant growth in next-generation security revenue. Revenue for the period came in at $2.26 billion.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB

Airbnb shares rose 0.37%, closing at $141.04, with a high of $141.94 and a low of $138.76. The stock is below its 52-week high of $170.1 and above its low of $110.4. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, driven by an increase in nights stayed and a modest rise in average daily rates. Airbnb reported quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion which beat the analyst consensus of $2.42 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla gained 5.77%, closing at $355.94, with an intraday high of $358.69 and a low of $342.85. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of $488.54 and above its low of $138.80. A meeting between Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on potential collaborations and tariff discussions, sparking interest in Tesla’s potential entry into the Indian market.

