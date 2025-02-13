What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading lower on Thursday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-60 reverse stock split.

The reverse split, set to take effect on February 18, aims to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

The company’s stock will continue to trade under the existing symbol, and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 18.

The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 62526P604.

While the reverse stock split is a strategic move to maintain its Nasdaq listing, Mullen Automotive has also been making significant efforts to strengthen its U.S.-based battery production capabilities.

According to Benzinga Pro, MULN stock has lost over 99% in the past year.

The company recently purchased additional battery production equipment from Nikola Corporation, continuing its push to expand American-made battery capabilities.

This follows a $3.5 million acquisition of battery production assets from Nikola’s subsidiary, Romeo Power, in September 2023.

Additionally, Mullen has submitted a $55 million matching fund request to the U.S. Department of Energy to support its U.S. manufacturing expansion.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 19.7% to $0.2441 at last check Thursday.

