What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Today?

Zinger Key Points
- Mullen Automotive announces a 1-for-60 reverse stock split effective February 18 to comply with Nasdaq's $1 bid price requirement.
- MULN stock lost over 99% in the past year.
- Get real-time earnings alerts before the market moves and access expert analysis that uncovers hidden opportunities in the post-earnings chaos.
Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading lower on Thursday following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-60 reverse stock split.
The reverse split, set to take effect on February 18, aims to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
The company’s stock will continue to trade under the existing symbol, and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 18.
The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 62526P604.
Also Read: What’s Going On With Tempus AI Shares Thursday?
While the reverse stock split is a strategic move to maintain its Nasdaq listing, Mullen Automotive has also been making significant efforts to strengthen its U.S.-based battery production capabilities.
According to Benzinga Pro, MULN stock has lost over 99% in the past year.
The company recently purchased additional battery production equipment from Nikola Corporation, continuing its push to expand American-made battery capabilities.
This follows a $3.5 million acquisition of battery production assets from Nikola’s subsidiary, Romeo Power, in September 2023.
Additionally, Mullen has submitted a $55 million matching fund request to the U.S. Department of Energy to support its U.S. manufacturing expansion.
Price Action: MULN shares are trading lower by 19.7% to $0.2441 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.