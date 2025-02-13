February 13, 2025 9:03 AM 1 min read

Biogen Analysts Lower Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Biogen Inc BIIB reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.44, up 17%, beating the consensus of $3.35. The company reported sales of $2.46 billion, up 2% year over on constant currency and 3% on a reported basis, beating the consensus of $2.40 billion.

Multiple sclerosis revenue of $1.07 billion decreased by 8% (down 9% on constant currency). The multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri sales were down to $415.4 million from $464.7 million.

Biogen said it expects a full year 2025 adjusted EPS of $15.25-$16.25 versus a consensus of $16.34.

Revenue is expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage for 2025 compared to 2024 as further declines in multiple sclerosis product revenues are expected to be partially offset by increases in revenue from product launches.

Biogen shares fell 4.3% to close at $133.43 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Biogen following earnings announcement.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained Biogen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $298 to $265.
  • Truist Securities analyst Srikripa Devarakonda maintained the stock with a Buy and slashed the price target from $220 to $210.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained Biogen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $300 to $241.

Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

BIIB Logo
BIIBBiogen Inc
$132.80-0.47%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved