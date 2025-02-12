February 12, 2025 4:54 PM 2 min read

MGM Resorts International Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Strong Demand' To Start 2025, BetMGM On Track To Turn Profitable This Year

MGM Resorts International MGM shares are rising in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter.

  • Q4 Revenue: $4.35 billion, versus estimates of $4.27 billion
  • Q4 Adjusted EPS: 45 cents, versus estimates of 30 cents

Total revenue was down 1% on a year-over-year basis. Las Vegas Strip revenue came in at $2.2 billion, down 6% year-over-year. Regional revenue totaled $932 million, up 7% year-over-year. MGM China revenue totaled $1 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and MGM digital revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $140 million.

MGM noted that BetMGM accelerated its revenue growth throughout 2024 and is on track to be profitable in 2025.

The company repurchased approximately 3 million shares during the quarter for approximately $121 million. MGM had $826 million remaining under its buyback as of Dec. 31. The company ended the quarter with $2.42 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“MGM Resorts is proud to report the best full-year consolidated net revenues in the history of the company, driven by record performance from MGM China,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International.

“We’re also encouraged by the strong demand we’re seeing in the business so far in 2025, which positions us well for continued growth. In fact, December was our highest convention booking month on record, and in January we saw revenue growth in our Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations as well as strong future bookings.”

MGM executives will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

MGM Price Action: MGM shares were up 8% after hours, trading at $37.12 at the time of publication Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Overview
