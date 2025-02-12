Biogen Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Biogen Inc. BIIB will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share, up from $2.95 per share in the year-ago period. Biogen projects quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, compared to $2.39 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sage Therapeutics recently announced that its Board of Directors initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives and rejected the unsolicited, nonbinding proposal it received from Biogen for $7.22 per share.

Biogen shares fell 2.2% to close at $139.39 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $190 to $160 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $190 to $165 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $230 to $164 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $270 on Nov. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $270 to $255 on Oct. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying BIIB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: