MKBHD Joins Guessing Game After Rivian Teases 'Mirage' Event For Feb. 19: What's Going On?

California-based EV startup Rivian Automotive RIVN on Tuesday released a series of teaser images, accompanied by the message “a mirage takes shape Feb 19.”

What Happened: The teaser images feature tire marks on the sand and also an image of the underside of a vehicle. One of the pictures shows sand dunes as seen through the R1T’s gear tunnel.

“Let the countdown begin!,” Rivian said in a post reply on X.

The cryptic images shared on email, as well as social media platform X, have customers guessing.

While some are predicting a sand color exterior, others expect an imminent launch of the R2T, a pickup truck variant of the company’s upcoming R2 vehicle.

Yet another expects a launch for R1X, a rumored rugged variant of the company’s R1 vehicles.

R1X! The ruggedized version of the R1T. Longer suspension travel, reinforced bumpers and undercarriage. Built in winch. Quad motor with new types of lockers to mimic mechanical lockers. — adjust.clinic (@LloydChiro) February 11, 2025

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee joined the guessing game and responded to the images with a short, “R2D2?” It is unclear what Brownlee intended with the response.

R2D2? — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 11, 2025

Why It Matters: Rivian currently has only two vehicle models for individual customers- the R1T truck and the R1S SUV, both priced over $70,000 in the U.S.

However, the company is looking to expand its total addressable market with the R2 SUV expected to be priced around $45,000, in the same price range as Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV. R2 is expected to enter production in early 2026.

The company is also planning to start deliveries of its R3 crossover after the R2. The crossover is expected to be priced lower than the R2 SUV but it is unclear whether the R3’s price will undercut the Tesla Model 3 or remain within the same range. The company unveiled the R3X, a performance variant of the R3, last year when it unveiled the R2 SUV.

Rivian is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20 at 2 pm PT.

For the full year 2024, Rivian delivered 51,579 EVs, within its guidance of 50,500 to 52,000 deliveries.

In the three months through the end of December, the company delivered 14,183 vehicles, its second-highest quarterly delivery numbers since it started deliveries in 2021.

Image Courtesy of Rivian Automotive