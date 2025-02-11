JD Vance Says 'Excessive Regulation' Could Kill The Industry As US, UK Refuse To Sign AI Safety Pact

On Tuesday, the United States and the United Kingdom declined to sign a global AI safety declaration at the AI Action Summit in Paris, marking a departure from previous AI summits where they had supported similar agreements.

What Happened: Around 60 countries, including China, India, and Germany, signed a non-binding declaration advocating for AI to be “safe, secure, and trustworthy,” reported the Financial Times.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, speaking at the event, criticized what he called "overly precautionary" AI regulations that could stifle innovation.

“We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off,” Vance stated.

"America wants to partner with all of you…but to create that kind of trust, we need international regulatory regimes that foster the creation of AI technology rather than strangle it," he said.

He said that the Donald Trump administration would ensure “the most powerful AI systems are built in the U.S., with American-designed and manufactured chips.”

A British official suggested that the declaration's wording was "too restrictive."

Another U.K. government spokesperson stated it "didn't provide enough practical clarity on global governance, nor sufficiently address harder questions around national security," the report noted.

Why It Matters: The refusal to sign the declaration highlights growing geopolitical tensions over AI governance.

The U.S., eager to maintain its edge over China, is focusing on AI innovation. Last month, Trump announced a $500 billion private-sector AI investment package, known as the “Stargate” project, aimed at building massive data centers in Texas.

The shockwaves caused by China’s DeepSeek AI model, which delivers high-level performance at lower costs, have further fueled concerns in Silicon Valley.

Despite the cost-effectiveness of such models, China's industry leaders like Baidu CEO Robin Li have stressed the need for continued investment in AI infrastructure to maintain a competitive edge.

