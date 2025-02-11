Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Unveils Strategic Token Reserve To 'Bolster' Bitcoin, Ethereum — Scoops Up Another $5 Million In ETH

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency project backed by President Donald Trump, announced a strategic token reserve Tuesday to “bolster” projects like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: World Liberty Financial took to X to reveal the so-called “Macro Strategy,” meant to serve as a “robust financial backbone” for its decentralized finance project.

The reserve aims to mitigate market volatility by diversifying holdings across tokenized assets. Additionally, the asset pool would enable World Liberty Financial to invest in “innovative” projects and support ecosystem development.

We are thrilled to announce a transformative initiative that marks a significant milestone in our journey together. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is proud to unveil the Macro Strategy, our strategic token reserve designed to bolster leading projects like… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) February 11, 2025

The platform stated that it was working with financial institutions to receive tokenized assets, which would be stored in its publicly accessible wallet.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes amid World Liberty Financial’s strategic purchases of several DeFi-linked coins to build its platform.

The platform swapped $5 million in USD Coin USDC/USD for Ethereum on Tuesday, taking its overall ETH holdings to $48.39 million, according to Spotonchain. Its stockpile also consisted of $9 million in Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD and $9.8 million in Tron TRX/USD as of this writing, along with holdings in Chainlink LINK/USD and Aave AAVE/USD.

The project was launched last year to allow users to borrow, lend, and earn interest on funds through the DeFi route. The WLFI token would serve as the platform's governance token.

The project was aggressively promoted by Trump and his family, and a firm associated with the President-elect, DT Marks DEFI, LLC, stands to receive 75% of the protocol revenue.

