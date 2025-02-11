February 11, 2025 7:49 AM 2 min read

Tesla 'Still On Track' To Launch Autonomous Ride Hailing In Austin By June, Says Elon Musk: '...It Only Gets Better From Here'

by Anan Ashraf Benzinga Editor
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the EV maker is “still on track” to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Austin, Texas in June.

What Happened: Musk envisions deploying the company’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles equipped with the company’s full self-driving driver assistance technology in Austin in June. While full self-driving currently requires active driver supervision, Musk and Tesla are optimistic that it can enable autonomous driving in time.

“The threshold is achieving safety far in excess of the average human driver,” Musk said in a post on X.

The CEO on Monday also said that the company will roll out robotaxis to American cities beyond Austin before the end of the year.

“Autonomy will make the stalk about as useful as an appendix,” Musk said in another post on X.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled a Cybercab with no steering wheels or pedals in October. The two-seat vehicle is meant for autonomous driving alone and is slated to start production in 2026 and join the company’s robotaxi fleet, which, until then, will be composed of the company’s Model 3 and Y vehicles.

Musk is currently banking big on autonomous driving to realize his vision for Tesla as an AI and robotics company and not merely a carmaker.

